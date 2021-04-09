DYFI flays attack on Dalits

Madurai

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the recent clash that broke between Dalits and Vanniyars in Arakkonam which resulted in the death of two Dalit youth and three of their friends getting injured.

They demanded the government to provide a financial assistance of ₹ 50 lakh to the families of the deceased.

D. Selva, district secretary, DYFI, said that persons who attacked the Dalit youth must be arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. A government job must be provided to their family members, he added.