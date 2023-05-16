ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC wing traps TWAD Board superintendent

May 16, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The superintendent of TWAD Board’s project-cum-maintenance division of the district has been arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing police while taking ₹ 10,000 bribe from a maintenance assistant of his department for passing arrear bills.

DVAC sources said M. Seenivasan, superintendent, demanded ₹ 10,000 from A. Ramasubramanian, Maintenance Assistant, project-cum-maintenance, Sub-Division of TWAD Board at Courtallam Kudiyiruppu for passing his arrear bills for ₹ 3.93 lakh.

Agitated over this, Mr. Ramasubramanian filed a complaint with DVAC wing.

Subsequently, the DVAC team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mathiyalagan, trapped Seenivasan on Tuesday when he received ₹ 10,000 from Mr. Ramasubramanian, the complainant.

“Phenolphthalein test done on his hands and the shirt pocket where he kept the bribe amount proved him guilt. The tainted bribe money of ₹ 10,000 was also recovered from Seenivasan,” said Mr. Mathiyalagan.

