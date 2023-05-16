DVAC wing traps TWAD Board superintendent

May 16, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TENKASI

The superintendent of TWAD Board’s project-cum-maintenance division of the district has been arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing police while taking ₹ 10,000 bribe from a maintenance assistant of his department for passing arrear bills.

DVAC sources said M. Seenivasan, superintendent, demanded ₹ 10,000 from A. Ramasubramanian, Maintenance Assistant, project-cum-maintenance, Sub-Division of TWAD Board at Courtallam Kudiyiruppu for passing his arrear bills for ₹ 3.93 lakh.

Agitated over this, Mr. Ramasubramanian filed a complaint with DVAC wing.

Subsequently, the DVAC team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mathiyalagan, trapped Seenivasan on Tuesday when he received ₹ 10,000 from Mr. Ramasubramanian, the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Phenolphthalein test done on his hands and the shirt pocket where he kept the bribe amount proved him guilt. The tainted bribe money of ₹ 10,000 was also recovered from Seenivasan,” said Mr. Mathiyalagan.