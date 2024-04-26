DVAC wing arrests Tangedco staff, wireman

April 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police arrested a staff of the Tangedco and a wireman on bribery charge on Friday.

Following a complaint from Mohamed Bilal of Devipattinam, the police registered a case. The complainant stated that he had applied for shifting of an electric wire passing above his premises and remitted online payment of ₹42,900.

Despite having submitted all papers, the Tangedco officials delayed. When he went to the Assistant Engineer, Tangedco office, a staff identified as Ramesh Babu had allegedly demanded ₹ 9000 as bribe -- ₹ 3000 for the AE and ₹ 6000 for the labourers.

Shocked about the demand and refusal to complete the work without taking the money, Bilal lodged the complaint.

After taking the currencies laced with chemical properties, Bilal handed over the money, when DVAC sleuths caught Ramesh Babu and wireman Kandasami red-handed.

Based on their confession, the DVAC police interrogated the AE, whose name was given as Selvi. Further investigation is on.

Virudhunagar

In another incident reported in Virudhunagar district, the DVAC police arrested a woman staff from the municipal office on Friday.

It is said that based on a complaint from an autorickshaw driver Vasudevan (48) of Nalla Kutralam Street, Srivilliputtur, the police registered a case.

The complainant said that he had a piece of land on Singamada Street, Srivilliputtur. He submitted an application for obtaining a plan approval for the proposed building. It is said that the woman staff Jothimani (58) reportedly demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for getting the approval process cleared.

Hence, the DVAC officials caught the woman staff while she was taking the cash from the complainant. Further investigation is on.