DVAC unit pastes contact details of officers to create vigilance awareness

March 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram district unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has been sticking contact details of its officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, seeking complaints against government employees demanding bribe.

The unit has been pasting small pamphlets on the offices of village administrative officers, panchayats, primary health centres, ration shops, e-service centres and others.

“We want to create awareness among the members of the public about our contact details, including mobile numbers, so that they reach out to us anytime,” said its new DSP, Ramachandran.

He said that over 1,600 government office buildings would be pasted with the contact details. Offices where people throng in large numbers for services or buy goods are being focussed.

People can call the DSP over 94986-52169; Inspector - I over 94986-52166 and Inspector -II over 94986-52167.

Besides, people can also call the DVAC office at Ramanathapuram located near Government ITI on Madurai-Rameswaram Road in Ramanathapuram, at 04567-230036. E-mail id is dsprmddvac.tnpol@nic.in

The DSP said that people can give any information about corrupt practices in government offices. The identity of the caller would be kept confidential, he added.

