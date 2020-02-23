DVAC to probe ‘swindling of money’

MADURAI

Taking a serious note of the allegation that Public Works Department officials entrusted with the task of undertaking kudimaramathu works to maintain waterbodies in Appanur in Ramanathapuram district had swindled money, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Justice S.S. Sundar directed the DVAC to hold an independent inquiry without involving the PWD. The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Arumugavel of Appanur.

The petitioner, an agriculturalist, said desilting works were undertaken in his village at a cost of ₹ 58 lakh. However, it was not the PWD that completed the works, but the local Agricultural Association that undertook the desilting. The money allotted for the works was swindled, the petitioner claimed.

A representation was submitted to the State in this regard, but it was not taken up seriously for inquiry by the authorities concerned, the petitioner said. He sought a DVAC probe into the issue.