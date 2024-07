The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths seized ₹14,800 unaccounted cash from the possession of the Sub-Registrar of Seithur on Monday. Based on a tip-off, the DVAC sleuths conducted a surprise check at the office. The Sub-Registrar, V. Karthikeyan, was stopped while he was leaving the office on his two-wheeler. During a search, the sleuths found cash kept in his lunch box. The officials also seized some documents from the office.