DVAC seizes ₹87,500 cash from Sub-Registrar office at Periyakulam

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raided the office of the Sub-Registrar, Periyakulam, and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹87,500 on Friday.

The DVAC raid was conducted after complaints of corruption.

A team led by DSP Sundararajan and Inspectors Rameswari and Jayapriya, entered the premises on Kutchery Salai opposite Government Hospital at Thenkarai and closed it. Mobile phones were collected from those inside, and the officers searched cupboards and almirahs, where the unaccounted cash was found.

The DVAC police interrogated the staff in the presence of Sub-Registrar Parameswari and others. There was a huge turnout of public at the office on Friday for registration and there was a mismatch in the tokens issued. Further investigation was on.