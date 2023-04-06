ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹32.68 lakh from PWD executive engineer’s vehicle

April 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized ₹32,68,570 in cash from the vehicle of an executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Following a specific input, a police team led by DSP M. Ramachandran and Inspector M. Kumaresan closely monitored the movements of the engineer, C Kannan, 59, before carrying out the search and seizing the cash.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the PWD official could not account for the cash. Two other staff, including the vehicle driver, were detained for examination.

The investigation officers said Mr. Kannan was the executive engineer for construction and maintenance in Ramanathapuram district. Further investigation was on.

