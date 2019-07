Madurai

In a surprise check conducted at the office of Sub-Registrar at Chekkanoorani, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized ₹27,000 from the Sub-Registrar, Chellasamy, on Monday night.

The sleuths who stormed the office late in the evening, found the money in the possession of the Sub-Registrar and his almirah. A DVAC source said that the official could not account for possession of the amount. The official was enquired till around midnight.