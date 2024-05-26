ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seeks tip-off from public on corrupt government officials in Virudhunagar district

Published - May 26, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has appealed to people to lodge complaints with its unit against any government official who seeks bribe for carrying out official work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, its Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran said that people need not pay bribe to government officials. They can lodge complaints against officials who seek bribe in cash or in kind, directly or indirectly, through agents with the DVAC unit located in the Collectorate.

They can also alert the DVAC unit about malpractices being practised in government offices. They can lodge complaints regarding irregularities in laying of roads, construction of government buildings and implementation of welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can also alert DVAC about amassing of wealth by government officials in their names or in benami names.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The complaints can be lodged in person and the identity of those alerting the DVAC would be kept confidential, the statement said.

People can call the office of DVAC, Virudhunagar Unit, over 04562-252678; 04562-252155; or the ADSP over 94981-05882; Inspector of Police-I 94450-48975; Inspector of Police -II 94981-06118.

The e-mail ids are vnrvacdsp@gmail.com and dspvnrdvac.tnpol@nic.in

The ADSP said that action would be taken on all complaints. Besides, the DVAC officials would take efforts to fulfill the primary demand of the complainant at the earliest, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US