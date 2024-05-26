DVAC seeks tip-off from public on corrupt government officials in Virudhunagar district

The district unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has appealed to people to lodge complaints with its unit against any government official who seeks bribe for carrying out official work.

In a statement, its Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran said that people need not pay bribe to government officials. They can lodge complaints against officials who seek bribe in cash or in kind, directly or indirectly, through agents with the DVAC unit located in the Collectorate.

They can also alert the DVAC unit about malpractices being practised in government offices. They can lodge complaints regarding irregularities in laying of roads, construction of government buildings and implementation of welfare schemes.

People can also alert DVAC about amassing of wealth by government officials in their names or in benami names.

The complaints can be lodged in person and the identity of those alerting the DVAC would be kept confidential, the statement said.

People can call the office of DVAC, Virudhunagar Unit, over 04562-252678; 04562-252155; or the ADSP over 94981-05882; Inspector of Police-I 94450-48975; Inspector of Police -II 94981-06118.

The e-mail ids are vnrvacdsp@gmail.com and dspvnrdvac.tnpol@nic.in

The ADSP said that action would be taken on all complaints. Besides, the DVAC officials would take efforts to fulfill the primary demand of the complainant at the earliest, the statement said.