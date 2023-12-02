ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC search in Madurai ED office ends

December 02, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

The night-long search by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials at the Madurai office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) ended on Saturday morning with seizure of documents and a few electronic devices, sources said.

Further, the First Information Report registered in Dindigul by the DVAC stated that ED official Hardik was booked under Section 7(a) (Taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR noted the name of the accused as Hardik, the same name which was recorded in the statement given by the complainant, T. Sureshbabu, Chief Civil Surgeon, Government Medical College Hospital, Dindigul.

In addition to this, the complainant informed the DVAC officials that he had received Whatsapp calls from the name of Hardik. Not once had he mentioned his real name to the complainant, said sources.

The FIR stated that when the complainant went to the Madurai ED office on October 30 for the first time, the ED official asked him to meet him outside the office. “In the consequent meetings with the official, the complainant had met him at different places other than the ED office,” the FIR added.

A DVAC source told The Hindu that the official could have used his nickname ‘Hardik’ to not reveal his identity as an official.

The true identity of Hardik, however, came to light only when he was caught on Monday after receiving the money from the complainant in Dindigul, the source said.

