DVAC search at JD’s office

SIVAGANGA

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a search at the office of the Joint Director (Health) here on Monday. An employee of the office, while escaping from the premises, dumped a bag in sewage, it was said.

Following complaints of bribery and corruption against some of the staff members of the office, the DVAC team, led by the DSP Manimannan and Inspectors Kumaravel and Chandran, conducted the search at the office functioning on old Government Hospital campus.

Suddenly, an employee attempted to flee from the spot after allegedly throwing a bag containing cash in sewage. The police team chased him and started searching for the bag in the sewage.

Media persons were prevented entry into the campus. After a few hours, DVAC sources said the team seized cash and some letters written by some employees seeking transfer. There were also bribery charges against some staff members by private hospitals. “We are investigating with the officials concerned,” the sources added.