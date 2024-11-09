DVAC raids Vilangudi Sub-Registrar’s office in Madurai; seizes ₹1.98 lakh

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.98 lakh in cash from the office of the Sub-Registrar in Vilangudi, Madurai, on Friday (November 8, 2024).

The Sub-Registrar, named Veerakumar, was posted in Vilangudi about 18 months ago, and there were complaints against the official demanding bribes from several people. The DVAC had registered a case against the Sub-Registrar following these complaints

After surveillance, a police team led by DSP Satyaseelan and Inspectors Suryakala, Ramesh Prabhu, Kumaraguru, and others raided his office premises for nearly five hours on Friday. The search, which began at 5.30 p.m., ended at around 10.30 p.m.

A senior officer from the DVAC said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that the Sub-Registrar’s driver, who was identified as Kumar, had allegedly been collecting bribes from premises close to the Sub-Registrar’s office. The police also seized cash from the computer section and from a few touts and document writers.

The police also reportedly recorded statements from some of the document writers and their assistants by visiting their offices. The probe revealed that in addition to the staffers, several private/unauthorised persons were also present at the office. Inquiries with them indicated that they were engaged on a ‘contract’ basis due to a shortage of staff.

Further investigation is underway.

No facilities, allege visitors

The public visiting the Sub-Registrar’s office in Vilangudi, meanwhile, complained that the office, which functions from a rented building, lacked infrastructural facilities. With vast jurisdictional coverage, at least 50 to 100 people visited the office everyday, but the seating facilities are poor, they claimed.

The internet facility is also weak, and these issues are not addressed by the officials, the visitors alleged.

