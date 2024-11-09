 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC raids Vilangudi Sub-Registrar’s office in Madurai; seizes ₹1.98 lakh

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the Sub-Registrar, named Veerakumar, was posted in Vilangudi about 18 months ago, and there were complaints against the official demanding bribes from several people 

Published - November 09, 2024 03:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.98 lakh in cash from the office of the Sub-Registrar in Vilangudi, Madurai, on Friday (November 8, 2024).

The Sub-Registrar, named Veerakumar, was posted in Vilangudi about 18 months ago, and there were complaints against the official demanding bribes from several people. The DVAC had registered a case against the Sub-Registrar following these complaints 

After surveillance, a police team led by DSP Satyaseelan and Inspectors Suryakala, Ramesh Prabhu, Kumaraguru, and others raided his office premises for nearly five hours on Friday. The search, which began at 5.30 p.m., ended at around 10.30 p.m.

A senior officer from the DVAC said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that the Sub-Registrar’s driver, who was identified as Kumar, had allegedly been collecting bribes from premises close to the Sub-Registrar’s office. The police also seized cash from the computer section and from a few touts and document writers.

The police also reportedly recorded statements from some of the document writers and their assistants by visiting their offices. The probe revealed that in addition to the staffers, several private/unauthorised persons were also present at the office. Inquiries with them indicated that they were engaged on a ‘contract’ basis due to a shortage of staff.

Further investigation is underway.

No facilities, allege visitors

The public visiting the Sub-Registrar’s office in Vilangudi, meanwhile, complained that the office, which functions from a rented building, lacked infrastructural facilities. With vast jurisdictional coverage, at least 50 to 100 people visited the office everyday, but the seating facilities are poor, they claimed.

The internet facility is also weak, and these issues are not addressed by the officials, the visitors alleged.

Published - November 09, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Madurai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.