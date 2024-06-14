ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC raids office of DE Highways in Paramakudi

Published - June 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cash seized by DVAC sleuths in Paramakudi.

In a surprise check carried out in the office of the Divisional Engineer Highways (NABARD and Rural Roads) on Thursday evening, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized around ₹ 1.40 lakh.

Following confession and seizure of certain incriminating documents from some of the staff, the team also searched the house of Manager Suresh Babu situated on East Street, Sethupathi Nagar, Paramakudi from 7 a.m. on Friday.

The officials said that in all they seized ₹ 3.02 lakh unaccounted cash from the premises and also a few incriminating documents. The raid ended around 9 a.m. The value of the seized properties was recorded in the seizure mahazar, they added. Investigations are on.

A senior DVAC officer said that following complaints that some of the officials in the office of the DE Highways had demanded bribe for sanctioning work order to authorised contractors for carrying out government works in the region.

