DVAC raids office of DE Highways in Paramakudi

In a surprise check carried out in the office of the Divisional Engineer Highways (NABARD and Rural Roads) on Thursday evening, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized around ₹ 1.40 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following confession and seizure of certain incriminating documents from some of the staff, the team also searched the house of Manager Suresh Babu situated on East Street, Sethupathi Nagar, Paramakudi from 7 a.m. on Friday.

The officials said that in all they seized ₹ 3.02 lakh unaccounted cash from the premises and also a few incriminating documents. The raid ended around 9 a.m. The value of the seized properties was recorded in the seizure mahazar, they added. Investigations are on.

A senior DVAC officer said that following complaints that some of the officials in the office of the DE Highways had demanded bribe for sanctioning work order to authorised contractors for carrying out government works in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.