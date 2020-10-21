Madurai

DVAC raid at Mines office

In a search operation conducted in the office of the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology Department on the Collectorate campus here since Tuesday and later at his residence, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police seized about ₹ 5 lakh.

According to sources, a team led by DSP Nagaraj and Inspector Sundararajan visited the office at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the inspection continued till 11 p.m. The police seized around ₹1 lakh from the office. Later, the sleuths visited the residence of Deputy Director Perumal at Rajiv Nagar where the inspection went on till 2.30 a.m. They seized ₹4.10 lakh in cash.

The raids were conducted after complaints that the mines officials demanded bribe for Deepavali from miners and licence holders.

