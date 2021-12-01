DVAC raid at Joint Director of Audit’s house

Tirunelveli

01 December 2021 19:09 IST

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a search in the house of the Joint Director (Audit), Department of Local Administration, here on Wednesday.

After unaccounted cash of ₹88,000 was seized by the DVAC police recently from Alangulam panchayat union office, they conducted a surprise check in the house of Mohamed Lebbai, Joint Director (Audit), Department of Local Administration, Tenkasi district, at NGO ‘B’ Colony here on Wednesday.

The police team, led by Inspector Robin Gnanasingh, raided the house and reportedly seized a few documents and details of a locker Mohamed Lebbai has in a nationalised bank’s branch at Melapalayam.