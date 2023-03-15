ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC officials seize ₹9,600 from DPC bill collector

March 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized ₹9,600, reportedly collected from farmers selling paddy, from a seasonal bill collector at a direct purchase centre at Maravamangalam near Kalaiyarkoil on Wednesday.

According to DVAC sources, the agency sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police A. John Britto and Inspectors A. Kannan and R. Jesudoss, conducted a surprise check at the DPC based on intelligence inputs.

They found the bill collector in possession of ₹9,600, which he could not account for. The sleuths found that he had collected ₹30 for each bag of paddy sold by the farmers. On Wednesday, the centre had got 320 bags of paddy.

Besides, the sleuths had found that he had deposited ₹1.95 lakh in his bank account in the last one month. Further investigation is on.

