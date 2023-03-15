HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC officials seize ₹9,600 from DPC bill collector

March 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized ₹9,600, reportedly collected from farmers selling paddy, from a seasonal bill collector at a direct purchase centre at Maravamangalam near Kalaiyarkoil on Wednesday.

According to DVAC sources, the agency sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police A. John Britto and Inspectors A. Kannan and R. Jesudoss, conducted a surprise check at the DPC based on intelligence inputs.

They found the bill collector in possession of ₹9,600, which he could not account for. The sleuths found that he had collected ₹30 for each bag of paddy sold by the farmers. On Wednesday, the centre had got 320 bags of paddy.

Besides, the sleuths had found that he had deposited ₹1.95 lakh in his bank account in the last one month. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.