DVAC officials seize ₹1.50 lakh from an office in Dindigul Collectorate complex

Published - May 28, 2024 09:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths conducted searches in the office of the Assistant Director (Panchayats) located within the Collectorate complex in Dindigul district and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1.52 lakh on Tuesday.

Following complaints that some officers demanded bribe, the DVAC had registered a case.

There are 14 panchayat unions and 306 panchayats in Dindigul district. The annual audit had to be conducted on all these offices by the officials as mandated by the government. It is alleged that some officers in the office of the Assistant Director (Panchayat) had demanded bribe for allowing the expenses submitted in the annual accounts and ensure that there were no objections raised during the audit.

The search was conducted by a team led by DSP Nagarajan, Inspectors Roopa Geetha Rani and Palanichami, from 6 p.m. on Monday. None of the officers and staff were allowed to go out and also outsiders were barred from entering the office.

After seizing ₹1,57,270 from the office, the DVAC officials conducted inquiries with the the staff members and officers. Further investigation is on.

