DVAC files corruption case against Assistant Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation

May 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have registered a case against Assistant Commissioner (Personnel) of Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation for misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹3.98 lakh by fudging bills in the guise of carrying out COVID-19 relief operations.

The First Information Report of DVAC police said the State government, with the objective of creating “poverty-free Tamil Nadu” launched the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Programme and its sub-component, City Livelihood Centre (CLC), which would provide employment to skilled and unskilled labourers to ensure sustained livelihood for them.

Then Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation Alby John Varghese entered into an agreement with the City Livelihood Centre at the Office of the Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation in August 2018. The agreement stated that the Commissioner would provide non-recurring grant of ₹10 lakh to CLC in 3 installments with which the CLC should provide security, carpentry, gardening, construction, plumbing, electrical works, healthcare support and housekeeping services to the Corporation.

Annual audit should be carried out and report submitted to the Commissioner periodically. The Commissioner should pay 2% service charges to the CLC for the services rendered and this amount would be used to pay the salary for two staff of CLC – office manager cum accountant and computer operator. Any accrued amount can be used for welfare works as instructed by the Commissioner.

During COVID-19, the CLC gave funds to Assistant Commissioner (Personnel) of Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation D. Chandra Mohan for carrying out COVID-19 relief operations. But he, with the intention of misappropriating funds, prepared fake, forged receipts such as buying rava for preparing food for the labourers rendered jobless during the lockdown, serving sweets and savouries to them and taking photos and video of the relief works.

Though the bill towards for taking photos and videos was only ₹4,000, he added “2”’ before this amount to make it ₹24,000, the FIR said.

Police have subsequently registered case against Chandramohan under Sections 167, 409, 468, 471, 477 (A) of Indian Penal Code and 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.