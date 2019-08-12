DVAC files case against MD of coop. spinning mills

NAGERCOIL

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have registered a case against the Managing Director of Kanniyakumar District Cooperative Spinning Mills for allegedly causing hefty loss to the spinning mill by procuring lesser efficiency gearboxes to be fitted in two defunct windmills.

DVAC sources said Kanniyakumari District Cooperative Spinning Mills floated tenders for purchasing 250 KW gearboxes for the two defunct windmills on its premises at Aralvaimozhi as these windmills remained inoperative for several months owing to a technical glitch.

Subsequently, it was decided to purchase ₹ 42.63-lakh worth gearboxes from a Chennai-based private firm.

When the gearboxes were supplied, it was found that the gearboxes had lesser efficiency, costing about only ₹ 9.75 lakh.

Following petitions about misappropriation of funds of the spinning mills, DVAC DSP Mathiyalagan conducted an inquiry and found that the managing director of the spinning mills Veeramuthu had caused hefty loss to the spinning mills.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Veeramuthu and the supplier on Monday.

Since Veeramuthu, who was about to retire from service on July 31, was facing embezzlement charges, he was placed under suspension on July 30.