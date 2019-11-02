DVAC conducts vigilance awareness week

In a bid to raise public awareness on the threat posed by corruption and to involve school children in the fight against corruption, the district unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) organised week-long vigilance awareness programmes in the district.

Marking the 54th anniversary of the formation of DVAC in the State, the district unit organised the awareness programmes at 54 schools and government offices from October 28 to November 2, 2019. During the week-long campaign, the DVAC planted tree saplings on the premises of schools and government offices and addressed grama sabha meetings.

DVAC officials, led by S. Unnikrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, addressed students in government and private schools, government offices and also organised frama sabha meetings in village panchayats. “We have organised the awareness week to encourage all stakeholders to participate in the fight against corruption,” Mr. Unnikrishnan said. The general public were encouraged to alert the DVAC if they came across corruption cases by calling 95975 33889.