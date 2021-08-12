DVAC conducts search

Srivilliputtur

12 August 2021 20:46 IST

Sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Virudhunagar unit, has conducted a search at the local residence of R. Rajendran, 54, who works as junior assistant in the office of Sub-Registrar at Idaikal in Tenkasi district.

The move comes following registration of a case against Rajendran under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting on specific information, the DVAC team on Wednesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against Rajendran and his wife Guruvammal.

The case is that Rajendran, while holding additional charge as Sub-Registrar between October 2017 and October 2020, abused his official position and accumulated, possessed pecuniary resources and bought properties in his name and that of his wife.

The properties were suspected to be disproportionate to his/her (a home-maker) known sources of income during the said period.