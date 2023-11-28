DVAC books Highways Department Assistant

November 28, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have filed a case against an Assistant in the Highways Department who and his wife have allegedly amassed 424% wealth above their known sources of income.

In his complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Mcclarine Eskhol said S. Bhagavathi of Ram Nagar in V.M. Chathiram here is working as an Assistant in the accounts section of Divisional Engineer of Highways (Construction and Maintenance), Tirunelveli district. He joined the service on July 14, 2008 on compassionate grounds after his father Sankaran, who was working as Office Assistant in the Ambasamudram Sub-Division of Department of Highways, died in harness 20 years ago.

Bhagavathi, who is in the same post for the past eight years, was not willing to get promotion many times in a bid to continue in the same post for obvious reasons. He is living in his own house in Ram Nagar with his wife G. Revathi, a housewife, and two sons studying Class 5 and 4 in St. Antony’s CBSE School, V.M. Chathiram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the construction of another house at Narasinganallur in the district in 2013, Bhagavathi’s ‘check period’ started on April 1, 2013 and this period ended on March 31, 2021 wherein he built the first floor of his house at Ram Nagar. The cash flow, assets and expenditure of Bhagavathi, Revathi and his sons during this period were probed.

During investigation, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police found that most of the acquisition of assets had taken place in the name of Revathi during this check period. At the beginning of the check period, Bhagavathi had ₹1.80 lakh in the form of plots, bank balance, etc. He had received lawful sources of income to the tune of ₹21.28 lakh during this check period i.e. between April 1, 2013 and March 31, 2021 and had expenses to the tune of ₹10.37 lakh during this period.

However, Bhagavathi had acquired pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of ₹90.33 lakh in his name and the name of his unemployed wife during the check period, which is 424% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bhagavathi, by abusing his position of public servant, had amassed wealth over and above his known sources of income for which Revathi had abetted her husband. The case has been filed in the Special Court for Trial of Cases under Prevention of Corruption Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.