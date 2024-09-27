DVAC arrests Radhapuram taluk office junior assistant

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) personnel arrested the Junior Assistant of Radhapuram Taluk Office on charges of bribery on Friday.

Sources in the DVAC said Sivabalan of Panagudi near Valliyoor had applied for legal heir certificate after his grandfather Mani Nadar died recently. When Junior Assistant of Radhapuram Taluk Office A. Ajith Shanmuganathan, 28, allegedly demanded ₹4,000 for arranging for legal heir certificate, Mr. Sivabalan filed a complaint with the DVAC.

Ajith Shanmuganathan was caught by inspector Robin Gnanasingh while receiving money from Mr. Sivabalan.

Subsequently, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police conducted a search in his house at Uvari.

Interestingly, Ajith Shanmuganathan got the job on compassionate grounds after his father, a village head, died in an accident.