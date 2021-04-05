Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Dust settles on a no holds barred election campaign

Sitting MLA and DMK Madurai East Assembly candidate P. Moorthy campaigns at Y. Othakkadai.

Madurai

05 April 2021 04:04 IST

Candidates make final bid to capture the minds of people drenched in promise after poll promise

Campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the 10 constituencies of the district came to an end on Sunday evening with candidates from all political parties and independents toiling hard in the heat and dust in their final bid to reach out to voters.

Cooperation Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for Madurai West Sellur K. Raju campaigned at Arapalayam, Kochadai and Jeeva Nagar on Sunday. Mr. Raju said that the completion of Mullaperiyar drinking water project would ensure that drinking water was available to all residents of Madurai city round-the-clock. “People will vote for AIADMK so that the State remains peaceful,” he said

Advertising

Advertising

C. Vetrikumaran, a candidate of Naam Tamilar Katchi contesting in Madurai West constituency, campaigned in Madakulam and nearby areas on Sunday. Rejuvenation of Kiruthumal river and fulfilling the basic needs of the constituency were some of his promises.

S. Ponnuthai, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, campaigned in Nagamalai Pudukottai and Avaniapuram. Ms. Ponnuthai said she would work towards expediting the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMMS) in Madurai and bring in more industries to the constituency. A jasmine perfume manufacturing factory would also be set up for the benefit of farmers, she said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for Madurai East constituency P. Moorthy, who campaigned in Othakadai on Sunday, said that he would work towards setting up a Government Arts College in the constituency. He said that providing clean drinking water and underground drainage system were other prominent areas that he would focus on.