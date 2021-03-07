Dust, gravel and a backbreaking ride

Thathaneri Main road tests patience of riders

Residents and vehicle users complain about the appalling condition of Thathaneri Main Road at Kailasapuram in the city which leads to Thathaneri cremation ground.

The State Highways department is relaying Thathaneri Main Road between Arapalayam bridge and the cremation grounds. The road is being relaid under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development programme.

The entire stretch is riddled with potholes. It has been almost 20 days since the Highways department filled the stretch with crushed stone, said P. Selvaraj, a meatshop owner. “However, no further step has been taken to relay this stretch of the Thathaneri Main Road,” he said.

Residents as well as vehicle users are put to much hardship because of the dust pollution on this stretch. “The fine dust settles down on the doors of shops and houses, causing severe inconvenience to the public,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

J. Narasimhan, a functionary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the residents had staged several protests demanding that the Thathaneri Main Road be relaid. “Though some portion of the Thathaneri Main Road has been relaid, the authorities must expedite to complete the work on the entire stretch,” he said.

V. P. Manikandan, a social worker who conducts last rites for abandoned persons, said this was an important stretch as many people travel to the cremation ground through this route. He stressed the need to expedite the road relaying work.

An official from the State Highways department said the road will be relaid within the next few days.