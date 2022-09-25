Dussehra festival to begin at Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple today

ADVERTISEMENT

Dussehra festival in Gnanamurtheeswarar-Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam will begin on Monday with the hoisting of temple flag.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected the temple premises, seashore and facilities made for the devotees.

He told reporters that the mega event would attract hundreds of devotees from across the State as it was being held with the usual pomp after a gap of two years. Around 1.5 lakh devotees were expected to offer their prayers in the temple during the festival. Over 450 police personnel would be posted in the temple throughout the festival period when the presiding deity would come around the temple in procession.

The highlight of the festival would be the Soorasamharam event that would be held on October 5 midnight. Tying the 'kaappu' by the devotees around their hands would be held on Monday. Police had put up closed circuit television cameras in 48 spots in and around the temple.

A temporary hospital with six-beds had been set up in the Backward Classes Students Hostel. A total of 14 doctors and over 50 nurses and other workers would be deployed at the hospital to treat patients. A queue system with wooden barricades had been set up to regulate the crowd for nearly one km up to the temple. A special queue system for elderly people would also be available, the Collector said.

Eighty temporary toilets had been set up and 4 e-toilets have been repaired. Drinking water pandals had been set up in seven places. Special buses would be operated from various southern districts for the benefit of devotees.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli, Pravesh Kumar and Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inspected the security and traffic arrangements being made for the festival.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Joint Commissioner Anbumani, Assistant Commissioner Sankar and temple Executive Officer R. Ramasubramanian were among those who were present.