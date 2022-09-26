Dussehra celebrations begin at Kulasekarapattinam

TIRUCHENDUR

The annual dussehra celebrations commenced at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam near here commenced on Monday with flag-hoisting.

As dussehra would be celebrated in grand manner in the coastal town of Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu, after observing fast, would offer their prayers.

After the procession and special abhishekam to the flag-mast in the morning, flag was hoisted at 9.35 a.m., in which devotees participated in large number.

Following the flag-hoisting, the devotees wore ‘kaappu’ and stated collecting offering from the public to be offered in the shrine on October 5 before the ‘soorasamhaaram’.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan had camped at Kulasekarapattinam to monitor the security arrangements.