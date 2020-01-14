Madurai

Durbar in local channel: three arrested

MADURAI

Usilampatti Town police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly telecasting the recently released Rajni-starrer Durbar in a local cable TV channel.

The police said that a copy of the movie, allegedly downloaded from the internet, was telecast in Saranya TV on Sunday. Based on a complaint by a movie distributor Sundarapandi, the police arrested under the Copyright Act the partners of the local channel, Suresh of Vagururani, Kubendran of Sellur and Manimaran of Usilampatti.

The police said that another accused was absconding. All the arrested were remanded.

