Durai Vaiko urges youth to preserve historic locations

January 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Youngsters should come forward to preserve natural resources and places such as Yanaimalai, a monolith rock, which is unique and an attraction in Madurai district, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko here on Saturday.

Participating in the 14th marathon being conducted by the party at Narasingamnear Y Othakadai here, he said that the party general secretary Vaiko had fought against the attempts to destruct the rock by some people, who claimed to have discovered fine granite stones in the region. The then government subsequently withdrew the order permitting quarry operation in the area.

Hence, in a bid to ensure that Yanaimalai in Othakadai remained a nature’s beauty and an attraction to the visitors, the MDMK had since then been conducting a marathon involving the youth from the region.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Durai Vaiko said that the objective of the marathon was multi-purpose that the locals should protect the natural resources around them, which have a history since the 8th century. The then Pandyas, who ruled here, had built shrines, including Murugan and Perumal temples. There are Jain caves too in the region.

The party, which had been fighting for social harmony, believed in unity in diversity and such awareness was essential. Just because, some vested interest people wanted to gain out of the natural resources, the people would not allow and the MDMK would standby them, he added.

The party functionaries organised a marathon for men, women and children. Prizes for the first five winners were given, which included cash and mementos.