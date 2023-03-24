Durai Vaiko hails TN budget, says textile park in Virudhunagar to boost economy

March 24, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Hailing the Tamil Nadu budget presented by Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the MDMK State headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko said the announcement to give ₹1,000 to eligible women had successfully put an end to the allegations by the opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party functionary’s wedding, he said some of the Opposition parties had targeted the State government for not keeping its promises, especially on the financial assistance to women. However, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s prompt response and the subsequent announcement in the Assembly had forced the Opposition to remain calm and exposed their evil designs forthwith.

The government had not only fulfilled its promises made during the run up to the election in 2021, but had also enhanced more facilities for the industries, he said and added that the PM’s Mitra Park coming up in Virudhunagar district would certainly boost the economy in the region.

Thanking Mr. Stalin and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu for the efforts in bringing funds to the State, Durai Vaiko said, the investments to the tune of ₹2 lakh crore in the last 18 months will bring in more foreign investments.

Speaking on the fishermen issue, he said that the BJP leaders in the State should take up the cause with the Centre and stop finding fault with the State government or the Opposition leaders. The grievances of the fishermen had to be resolved permanently and for this the Centre had to hold dialogue with Sri Lankan government.