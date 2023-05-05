May 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) State headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko has expressed concern over the plight of the wrestlers, who have been fighting against the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment of players.

With the wrestlers on the warpath against the WFI president and with nothing tangible moving in their favour, the players may not be able to perform up to the mark in the upcoming international events, he said. “The Union government has been a mute spectator as the WFI president happens to be a six-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

When many iconic players from different walks of life had expressed shock and concern over the turn of events and the treatment meted out to the victims, the nonchalant attitude of the authorities and those at the Centre has irked the general public. “It is a shameful act by a person and the BJP’s stoic silence in this moment has forced the Indian players to hang their heads down...” Mr Durai Vaiko said in a statement issued here on Friday.

The MDMK leader said that many of the players, now fighting for justice, sitting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, had brought laurels to the nation by bagging gold, silver and bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had also extended support to the agitating wrestlers and had appealed to all other Chief Ministers in the country to join the fight against the “authoritarian” BJP, which should have taken stern action against the WFI chief and conducted a probe in the larger interest of the wrestlers. Only after the apex court’s intervention, the authorities have filed two FIRs, Mr. Durai Vaiko said and hoped that the Union government would act at least now in a transparent manner and book the accused as per the laws, the statement added.