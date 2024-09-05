ADVERTISEMENT

Durai Vaiko blames Central agencies for narcotics movement in Tamil Nadu

Published - September 05, 2024 08:33 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

MDMK Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko. on Thursday blamed Central agencies such as Customs and Indian Coast Guard for movement of narcotics in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the police and other investigating agencies were pro-active and seized ganja and other drugs that surfaced in the State. A few days ago, a large number of police personnel were deployed to conduct a search in the residential apartments of students studying in a private college near Chennai.

While it was the responsibility of the Central agencies to be vigilant and stop drugs coming into the country, the State police did their job well.

On remarks made by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi that the State Board syllabus was not as high as the Central stream, he said the Governor gave an impression of talking like an RSS functionary. “A former IPS officer, who is supposed to be knowing the law and his responsibilities as the Governor of a State, cannot talk like this. It is unfortunate.”

He named a few personalities, who were stalwarts in their respective fields and brought laurels to Tamil Nadu across the globe, educated in Tamil Nadu and in schools that had only State board syllabus.

On the fishermen issue, Mr. Durai said that earlier the Sri Lankan Navy arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen once in six months, while now it not only arrested them at regular intervals, but also jailed them as habitual offenders. It was atrocious and the Centre should intervene and save the fishermen who went for fishing in Palk Bay for their livelihood.

The MDMK leader was here to participate in a party functionary’s wedding.

