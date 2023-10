October 06, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MADURAI

Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, appeared before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Madurai in connection with the 2012 multi-crore granite scam case in Madurai district. The other accused in the granite scam case also appeared before the Sessions court. The hearing in the case was adjourned.

