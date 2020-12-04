Duped investors told to lodge complaints

Organised Crime Unit of Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department has sought complaints from investors against a website-based multi-level marketing company, Click Advert Solutions, in connection with a multi-crore fraud.

In a statement, its Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Muralitharan said the unit had started investigation into the fraud following a direction by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Stating that the investigation has to be wound up and report sent to the court by December-end, the DSP has appealed to people who had invested in the company and lost their money to lodge their complaints with the OCU CB-CID with their documents.

People from various districts in the State had invested a sum of ₹100 to ₹5 lakh in this firm . Besides, the investors were encouraged to introduce new customers with a promise of providing them additional commission of 1% to 5% .

The case was subsequently transferred to OCU CB-CID by the High Court

Investors who had been cheated by the company can visit the OCU office of OCU CB-CID located at No. 7 Kamarajar First Street, Chinna Chokkikulam, Madurai 625 002.

The OCU CB-CID officials can be contacted over 94981-06219 or 94981-54859 or 94981-80308, the statement said.