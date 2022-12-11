Duo snatch gold chain from woman Special Sub-Inspector

December 11, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Two motorbike-borne robbers snatched over 11 sovereigns of gold chain from a woman Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Suguna, near Krishnapuram Colony under Tallakulam police station limits on Saturday night.

The police said that the woman police officer, in civvies, was riding a motorbike near Krishnapuram colony junction, when two-persons, who were following her on a bike, snatched her gold chain.

The police said that the incident took place at around 9.15 p.m.

The victim is attached to the Anti-Dowry Cell of Madurai City police.

Tallakulam police have registered a case and were scrutinising video footages of closed circuit television cameras in the vicinity to identified the robbers.

This is the second such incident in which woman police personnel have been targetted by the chain-snatchers in the same locality within less than one month.

On November 20, a woman police constable, Velli, lost around four sovereigns of gold chain to chain snatchers in the lane off the Rathnasamy Road.

In both incidents, the women were targeted during night time.

The police suspect that both the incidents of crime could have been committed by the same team.

