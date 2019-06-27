Duo loots 48 sovereigns and ₹32 lakh in broad daylight

In a daring daylight robbery, a duo looted 48 sovereigns of gold and ₹32 lakh after forcing their way into a house at Chinna Kanmai Street off CMR Road under Teppakulam police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the accused had gained entry into the house by claiming that they had come from a courier office to deliver a letter to S. Vetrivel, 66, who runs a fodder-making unit. When Vetrivel’s daughter-in-law Savika, 32, opened the door, the duo pushed her inside the house. While both the accused were wearing shirts and pants, one of them was wearing a helmet. While one of them forced Savika, Vetrivel and his wife to part with 48 sovereigns of gold jewellery they were wearing, the other swiftly climbed up the stairs and took a bag containing ₹32 lakh.

Mr. Velmurugan’s son, Vizag Prabhu, 41, was away at his office in Pankajam Colony, the police added. Within a few minutes, the two bolted the door from outside and sped away.

The police said that the house had four CCTV cameras, including three installed outside the main door. However, the CCTV network had not been working for the past few days.

“Going by their swift operation and not harming any of the inmates, we suspect that only someone who had the knowledge about the huge amount of cash kept at home could have commited the crime. Besides, the accused had neither disturbed all almirahs nor rummaged through things in other rooms, but had straight away gone upstairs to take the cash bag before leaving,” a police official said.

Even a man who was ironing dresses just outside the house had not noticed anything odd, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) V. Sasimohan, who is holding additional charge of DCP (Crime), visited the scene of crime. The Teppakulam police are investigating.