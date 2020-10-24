Duo jailed for cheating contractor

Kodaikanal

24 October 2020 20:52 IST

Police arrested Sanjeevi (63) and Immanuel (32) under charges of cheating a building contractor to the tune of ₹40 lakh on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Jeeva (58), a building contractor here, Superintendent of Police Priya Ravali directed the police to register a case.

The complaint was that the father and son duo had lured Jeeva by saying that they would get him a big contract worth ₹200 crore in Maldives. In a bid to make him fall in the trap, they even allegedly assured to get him a bank loan arranged in Maldives through financial consultants.

To make the complainant believe, the father and son had made a few people from Maldives to hold a conference with Jeeva. As a first step, they wanted him to part with ₹40 lakh, which he had given on different dates.

As the accused were evading calls from Jeeva, he turned suspicious and approached the police after having come to know their real intention, Inspector Satya and SI of Police Sekar Poulraj said and added that Sanjeevi and his son were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.