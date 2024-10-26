GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Duo arrested for cybercrime

Published - October 26, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police has arrested two persons in connection with a cybercrime case.

According to police, based on a complaint from a college girl on October 18, a case was registered with the cybercrime police. Unknown persons, by uploading obscene morphed photos of the girl in social media platform, blackmailed the girl to give them ₹ 10,000 so as to remove the photo.  

Tracing the social media account, the police found the accused to be B. Arumugam and a minor from Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Both were arrested and gadgets along with ATM cards were confiscated from the duo. While Arumugam was arrested, the minor was sent to a government observation home.

