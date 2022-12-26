Dumping bio-medical wastes from Kerala side continues in Radhapuram, residents allege

December 26, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Despite four check-posts manning round-the-clock, hazardous waste, bio-medical and meat wastes were dumped in unused waterbodies and other locations near Radhapuram, residents alleged here on Monday.

Submitting a memorandum at the weekly grievance day petition at the Collectorate, the residents said that the State government should take it up with an iron hand and put an end to this menace. It was not only causing harmful to the environment, but also creating new types of health issues to the residents.

A resident Kamaraj said that three months ago, close to 100 metric tonnes of all kinds of hazardous waste was dumped at Athukurichi near Dharapuram here. Later, when the public protested, it stopped for a while. Again, in Vijayapathi, 30 tonnes of plastic waste was dumped in lorries and mini-trucks in the early hours.

The petitioners said that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker Appavoo should convene a meeting with top officials from Kerala and with the officials from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and impress upon them about the health consequences.

Farmers’ demand relief

A group of farmers from Maanur Union near here demanded speedy disbursal of compensation from the insurance firm. Submitting a petition, association secretary D Abraham said that many farmers’ had raised paddy and black gram. Due to lack of water for irrigation, the plants had withered. Showing the samples of the destroyed plants, they demanded ₹ 30,000 as compensation per acre.

The farmers also said that the insurance company had taken premium, but had not yet settled their claims. In the larger interest of the farmers, he said that Collector V. Vishnu should intervene and bring about a solution to the long pending demand.

Demonstration

Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a demonstration demanding the cancellation of Goondas Act imposed on their state general secretary Gurumurthy by the police.

They shouted slogans against the police and the Tamil Nadu government in front of the Collectorate and also submitted a petition to the Collector.

Similar protests were held in front of Thoothukudi Collectorate as well, they said.