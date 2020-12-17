Dumper bin overflows at Nakshatra Nagar

The residents of Nakshatra Nagar 4th Street (ward 3) complain that it is common to find garbage overflowing from a dumper bin placed in their street. The residents have urged the Madurai Corporation officials to remove the dumper bin from their street.

Thenmozhi, a resident, said that around 10 months back the dumper bin was placed on a vacant land in their street. “The residents have to endure severe hardship while crossing the overflowing dumper bin which raises a stink. The mosquito menace has also worsened because of the overflowing bin,” she added.

Despite complaining several times to the Corporation, no action has been taken to address the issue, she said. “The officials must remove the dumper bin from the street to solve the problem,” she added.

A Corporation health official said that many residents from other areas dump the garbage in the bin. “We are strictly monitoring to ensure that garbage is regularly cleared from the dumper bin,” he said.