Dugong washed ashore
The carcass of a female adult dugong (sea cow) was found on the Pudumadam sea shore in Mandapam range on Sunday afternoon.
Forest Ranger G. Venkatesh said the carcass was found by the Marine Police and foresters on patrol. “The dugong weighed between 500 and 600 kg. It was bleeding from its mouth and had scratches, likely from bashing against rocks,” he said. The postmortem was conducted and the mammal was buried on the beach.
