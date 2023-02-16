ADVERTISEMENT

Dugong carcass washed ashore

February 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a five-year-old dugong, weighing about 80 kg, was washed ashore in Thoothukudi on Wednesday night.

On receiving information, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust officials visited the spot. Assistant veterinary surgeon A. Vinoth conducted a post-mortem on the decomposed carcass in the presence of Forest Range Officer, Thoothukudi Wildlife Range, R. Jino Blessil.

“The cause of the death of the dugong that feeds on sea grass is yet to be ascertained. We suspect that the tusked mammal might have been hit hard by a moving boat or a ship as the marine mammal bore injuries on the head,” said a Forest Department official. Later, the carcass was buried there.

