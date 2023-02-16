HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dugong carcass washed ashore

February 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a five-year-old dugong, weighing about 80 kg, was washed ashore in Thoothukudi on Wednesday night.

On receiving information, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust officials visited the spot. Assistant veterinary surgeon A. Vinoth conducted a post-mortem on the decomposed carcass in the presence of Forest Range Officer, Thoothukudi Wildlife Range, R. Jino Blessil.

“The cause of the death of the dugong that feeds on sea grass is yet to be ascertained. We suspect that the tusked mammal might have been hit hard by a moving boat or a ship as the marine mammal bore injuries on the head,” said a Forest Department official. Later, the carcass was buried there.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.