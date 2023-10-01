Due to long weekend, Kodaikanal sees heavy traffic

October 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

With a long holiday weekend, tourists from far and near reached Kodaikanal hills.

As a result, vehicular movement got choked in many tourist spots. Tourists who climbed up the hills on Sunday morning, suffered hardship as traffic got choked at Perumalmalai.

The traffic was so bad that it took almost two hours to cross 10 kms. According to tourist cab drivers, from Perumalmalai, vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. Again, at Silver Cascade, there was a huge blockade, with people wanting to take a glimpse and selfies at the waterfall.

Upon reaching the upper hills, the vehicles got choked around the lake. Almost all the restaurants and hotels were overflowing and many people could not get an inch of space to sit and eat. There was brisk business on the road side, where makeshift vendors sold hot idlis and samosas at fancy price, a driver said.

The residents complained that the Sunday Market was also choked and the church goers too had tough time to reach their homes. Adding to the problem and confusion was the rain in the peripheries. While many visitors chose to stay indoors, still those who had come to see the tourist spots, were caught in the traffic.

A shopkeeper near the Seven Roads said that usually traffic police would be deployed in all the tourist spots during the summer season. With the long weekend and Gandhi Jayanthi holiday, vehicles had turned up in big numbers and police couldn’t regulate the milling crowd.

Parking of vehicles was done in a haphazard manner, which added to the confusion in many locations within the city limits. The road around the lake, where, parking is prohibited, tourist cabs were seen parked. As a result, the traffic around the lake got choked.