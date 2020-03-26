Dubai returnee escapes from quarantine facility

A 23-year-old man who returned from Dubai a few days back and was quarantined at a government facility near here escaped from there to meet his lady love in a remote village on Wednesday.

“Probably, those around him mistook him for a sanitary worker as he was sporting a mask,” a police officer said.

The man who walked to the Inner Ring Road hitchhiked on a two-wheeler towards his village in Sivaganga district. Midway, he was picked up by his relative and taken to the village.

The police say the unskilled labourer had come to India only to marry his lady love as her parents had arranged her marriage with another person on March 30. Despite the lockdown and vigil of family members in the village, the man managed to bring the girl out of her residence with the help of his friends and they eloped.

Meanwhile, a Health official at the quarantine home lodged a complaint with Madurai City police and a team of police and Health official nabbed him at a hideout and brought him back to the quarantine facility.

“The man claims that he has married the girl,” a police officer said. The girl has been handed over to her parents.