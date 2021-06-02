DSP succumbs to COVID-19

TENKASI

02 June 2021 19:10 IST

Puliyangudi Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Swaminathan, 48, from Sattur in Virudhunagar district, succumbed to COVID-19 even as he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection in a private hospital in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

After Tenkasi Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh and senior police officials of Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts paid their last respects, the mortal remains were buried in Sattur in the afternoon.

Swaminathan, who joined Tamil Nadu Police in 1997 as Sub-Inspector and got promoted as DSP, was posted in Puliyangudi on September 14 last. He was admitted to the private hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and breathed his last around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the condolence meeting organised in Tenkasi, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalivaradhan appealed to police personnel to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 protocols strictly while discharging duty.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, aged 13 and 12, and a 9-year-old son.